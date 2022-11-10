South Carolina sees highest murder rate in 3 decades

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A new report shows murder rates are at their highest in South Carolina in three decades.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its 2021 crime report Thursday. The report says murders are at their highest rate since 1991.

It comes as an outbreak of deadly crime sweeps the CSRA, claiming more than 50 lives since spring . Authorities have said murders are up across the country, and the SLED report seems to back that up.

Other SLED statistics of note included weapon law violations rose 80.8% over the last decade.

By comparison, property crimes continued to fall for their tenth year in a row. Property crimes dropped 9% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

SLED Chief Mark Keel said, “We have seen murders increase 52.2% over the past ten years. Although there was a decrease in the rate of sexual battery, the increase in the number of occurrences is troubling. The final murder, weapon law violation, and sexual battery numbers for this report should concern every citizen in our state.”

Keel cited gangs, drugs, and easy access to firearms as playing a significant role in the increase in violence.

The data in the report was compiled from sheriff’s offices and police departments across South Carolina.

