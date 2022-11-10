Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Savannah City Council votes to remove name of Calhoun Square

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council voted unanimously to remove the name of Calhoun Square.

The square was named after John C. Calhoun, a South Carolina native and a former vice president of the United States. A coalition has been heading the effort to change the name of Calhoun Square for years now over Calhoun’s stance on slavery.

Mayor Van Johnson said the city will now begin the process of finding the new name for Savannah’s now unnamed square.

“This is a process that did not take place in 1851, but we have the opportunity to do it now. We won’t rush the process. We’ll take our time. We’ll hear the voices, we’ll research the names, the places, the concepts, it will go through the city’s process and then the city council will decide on a name.”

Mayor Johnson says the public will have the chance to weigh-in on what they want the square to be re-named.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
Chase Oliver
Who is Chase Oliver, the man who forced Ga. Senate runoff?
From left: Michael Cole and Vernon Cratic Jr
Sister shares details on deputy who was shot in face
One person died after the Money Title Pawn building caught fire on Walton Way in Augusta.
1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta
La’Marquez Benning
Man accused of sex with student while he worked at Augusta school

Latest News

Michael Cole
Sister shares details on deputy who was shot in face
Stay Social Tap and Table
Columbia County business in court to get alcohol license back
Stay Social in court to get alcohol license back
Stay Social in court to get alcohol license back
fentanyl
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say