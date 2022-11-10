Savannah City Council votes to remove name of Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council voted unanimously to remove the name of Calhoun Square.

The square was named after John C. Calhoun, a South Carolina native and a former vice president of the United States. A coalition has been heading the effort to change the name of Calhoun Square for years now over Calhoun’s stance on slavery.

Mayor Van Johnson said the city will now begin the process of finding the new name for Savannah’s now unnamed square.

“This is a process that did not take place in 1851, but we have the opportunity to do it now. We won’t rush the process. We’ll take our time. We’ll hear the voices, we’ll research the names, the places, the concepts, it will go through the city’s process and then the city council will decide on a name.”

Mayor Johnson says the public will have the chance to weigh-in on what they want the square to be re-named.

