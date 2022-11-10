Richmond County deputy shot during disturbance call

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of Bungalow Road in reference to a disturbance call at 1:41 a.m. Thursday.

While on scene, the male subject began shooting and one deputy was struck. The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The subject barricaded himself, while SWAT and GBI were called to the scene.

The subject did surrender and was taken into custody without further incident.

