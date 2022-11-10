Richmond County crews battle building fire on Walton Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday morning, Richmond County crews have responded to the scene of a building fire.

Dispatch says the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn on the 1500 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m.

It is unknown is anyone is inside the building at this time.

Crews are still on scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.

