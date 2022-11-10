Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County crews battle building fire on Walton Way

Fire on Walton Way
Fire on Walton Way(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday morning, Richmond County crews have responded to the scene of a building fire.

Dispatch says the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn on the 1500 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m.

It is unknown is anyone is inside the building at this time.

Crews are still on scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.

