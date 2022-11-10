Richmond County crews battle building fire on Walton Way
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday morning, Richmond County crews have responded to the scene of a building fire.
Dispatch says the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn on the 1500 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m.
It is unknown is anyone is inside the building at this time.
Crews are still on scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.
