Online service helps South Carolina families receive child care help

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Social Services announces the launch of the South Carolina Voucher online application portal for families to receive child care assistance, effective as of Oct. 13.

According to the department, this online service now allows families to apply for child care financial assistance online on the South Carolina Child Care website.

Along with applying for the program online, individuals can securely upload supporting documents such as pay statements, school and training verifications, and proof of disability income. After applying, individuals can log into the portal 24/7 to track the status of their application.

The department’s State director, Michael Leach, says, “The department is meeting our customers and clients where they are, when they need assistance and working to cut red tape and processing times. The new portal is a simpler, more streamlined process of applying for child care financial assistance that eliminates the task of emailing a completed application to voucher and waiting for a phone call or letter in the mail for the next steps.”

Currently, more than 36,000 children are receiving quality child care because of the program.

“Families can gain a sense of relief knowing that everything about their voucher application can be accessed through the portal at the client’s convenience,” Leach says.

