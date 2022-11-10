Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

52-year-old woman dead after shooting in Swainsboro

One killed in rollover crash
One killed in rollover crash(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Swainsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the scene of shots fired at the 200 block of Washington Street. A witness on the scene indicated a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, officers found a female laying facedown next to a vehicle. Officers began CPR, but failed to resuscitate.

The victim was identified as Johnnie Starnes, 52, of Swainsboro. The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Kelvin Kirkland.

Kirkland fled on foot prior to officers arrival. They later found Kirkland in a wooded area near the scene.

MORE | Richmond County deputy shot during disturbance call

Kirkland was transported to the Emanuel County Jail. He was charged with murder, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Oliver
Who is Chase Oliver, the man who forced Ga. Senate runoff?
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
La’Marquez Benning
Man accused of sex with student while he worked at Augusta school
Augusta crime
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
From left: Jada Galloway and Rakimma Galloway
Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Tesla Zoom calls, Revamped Beans and Brews, and more!
Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Bond decision delayed for parents in 2nd child’s death
MM
Daniel Wilson and David Bash celebrate 15 years of Young Professionals of Augusta!
MM
Tom Denlinger explains the Beans & Brews Chili Cook-off