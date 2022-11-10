52-year-old woman dead after shooting in Swainsboro

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Swainsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the scene of shots fired at the 200 block of Washington Street. A witness on the scene indicated a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, officers found a female laying facedown next to a vehicle. Officers began CPR, but failed to resuscitate.

The victim was identified as Johnnie Starnes, 52, of Swainsboro. The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Kelvin Kirkland.

Kirkland fled on foot prior to officers arrival. They later found Kirkland in a wooded area near the scene.

Kirkland was transported to the Emanuel County Jail. He was charged with murder, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

This investigation is still ongoing.

