Most local school districts closing campuses due to storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday.

Among them:

Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from in-person to remote school/work Friday for an online learning day. School lunches will not be served. Three high schools have playoff games scheduled, and any changes in plans for those games will be announced.

Allendale County School District will have an online learning day Friday due to strong gusty winds and a possible tornado risk. All field trips, after-school activities and athletic events are canceled for Friday.

Bamberg County School District will have an online learning day Friday for students and employees.

Burke County School System canceled all after-school activities for Thursday. This includes after-school care, athletics and tutorial programs. All students were to be dismissed at the normal time.

Columbia County School System students will be off on Friday due to Veterans Day.

Edgefield County School District declared Friday as an online learning day due to the possibility of sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph as well as isolated tornadoes.

Glascock County School System canceled all after-school activities Thursday but plans to operate on a normal schedule Friday. School administrators will continue to monitor weather conditions.

McCormick County School District will shift to an online learning day Friday due to predicted high wind gusts.

Richmond County School System students will be off on Friday due to Veterans Day.

Saluda County School District will transition to an online learning day Friday, and all Veterans Day events will be canceled.