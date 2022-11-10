McDuffie County School System earns worldwide award

THOMSON Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County School District was named as one of only 38 worldwide recipients of the annual accredited school award this year.

Global school improvement organization, Cognia, awarded the recipients of its annual recognition program for accredited schools and districts this past week.

The System of Distinction Award is based on the results of Cognia’s rigorous accreditation engagement review process.

McDuffie County School System celebrated with a press conference about their recent worldwide recognition, on Thursday.

Dr. Mychele Rhodes, McDuffie County’s Superintendent, says “We are so pleased to have been recognized in this way. The System of Distinction Award is the validation of all the hard work put in by everyone in our school system, including faculty, staff, administrators, board members, parents, and students.”

The McDuffie County School District participates in the accreditation process every five years, and this year’s score was the highest in the district’s history, 386.94 out of a possible 400. The district’s results were more than 100 points greater than the five-year average for the Cognia network.

Out of 31 standards considered, the district scored the highest possible rating on 30 of them.

“It sets us apart as an organization that does everything in its power to ensure a quality education for our students and prepares them to become excellent citizens,” Dr. Rhodes says.

Lead evaluator for McDuffie County, Julie Von Frank, says, “They had formalized processes for, I believe, almost everything that was there, so that you knew what to do in any situation. It was easy to be replicated. That’s something that you don’t see everywhere. It’s so important that you not just be proud that I’m here at this level. You’ve got to continue to want to go to a higher level, and they do, all of them, from the students up to the board members. It was just that evident.”

