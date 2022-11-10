Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes.

Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?

Libertarian Chase Oliver managed to get right at two percent of the vote, enough to send the election into a runoff. And that comes with a price tag funded by Georgia taxpayers.

We spoke to a local voter interested in changing the rules to avoid runoffs like this one.

“Ultimately millions of dollars. County by county, especially for the poor counties, that hurts. There’s no reason for this. It’s purely ego, and it is a total waste of money,” said Austin Rhodes, voter, and radio talk show host.

Rhodes claims third-party candidates add nothing but destruction to a race.

“These individuals have absolutely no chance of winning in the end. And so all they can be your spoilers. And by the way, someone with a nefarious game plan can actually get involved in a race simply to cause problems. We want to get away from that we want the two best candidates facing off against each other,” he said.

Richmond County Board of Election Executive Director Travis Doss says the runoff to pick Georgia’s next senator will cost taxpayers in Richmond County about $200,000.

“You’ve got truck rentals, we have to test-retest all of the voting equipment. So that goes into people to have to do that testing, we have to print paper ballots. So we’ll go into the printing of the ballots, we have to order ballot paper,” he said.

Doss says there is added stress with only six weeks to prepare for this race.

“Extremely stressful. Not only are we having to plan for Dec. 6, runoff, but I also am in the same process of trying to plan for Dec. 20. special primary,” he said.

That race will decide who fills the late State Representative Wayne Howard’s vacant seat.

Rhodes says he believes if third-party candidates don’t receive at least five percent of votes in the primary, they should be off the ballot.

“The Republican representatives that I’ve talked to from our area, specifically Jody Lott, state representative for my district, is very interested in this concept, and she was going to be meeting and discussing it with several of her colleagues today,” said Rhodes.

With all eyes on the state of Georgia, the stakes are high.

“In my humble opinion, we have to get these things over with as quickly and succinctly as possible, and a drawn-out runoff caused by a candidate that had no chance to begin with, is never a good thing,” said Rhodes.

Doss says when they do their annual budget they do not budget for run-offs, but he’d like to see that change.

