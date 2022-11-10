Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area.
Events
Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families
Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy Sports and Outdoors provides veterans with 10% discount in-store and online until Nov. 13.
McCormick County Veterans Day - Nov. 11., 9:30 a.m., Breakfast until program at 11 a.m. 316 McCracken St., McCormick, S.C.
Edgefield County Veterans Day Program - Nov. 11, 10 a.m., 222 Augusta Road, Edgefield, S.C.
The Armistice Open - Nov. 12. , Disabled American Veterans, Boyd Pond Park, Aiken S.C.
Veterans Weekend at Six Flags - Nov. 12-13., Six Flags over Georgia host Veterans complimentary admission
5th Annual Veterans Day 5K - Nov. 13., Columbia, S.C.
Homeless Veteran Stand Down - Nov. 18. 10 a.m.-12 p.m., VA Augusta Health Care System, 1 Freedom Way Augusta, GA
VA Nurse Hiring Event - Nov. 19. 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VA Health Care System, uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta
Veteran resources
- New Program Launches to Support Georgia’s Veterans - Unite Georgia is a coordinated care network that allows veterans and their families to connect directly to the resources they need in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.
- South Carolina military retirement pay now exempt from state income taxes - All military retirement pay is exempt from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022, one of many tax breaks offered to veterans and military in South Carolina.
- Commissary to provide increased benefit, savings to shoppers - DoD recognizes that military members and families make significant sacrifices in support of our nation, and it is committed to doing right by them, including designing this program to offer them relief from financial challenges.
- The Veterans Crisis Line is a resource that provides responders who are specially trained and experienced in helping Veterans of all ages and circumstances.
- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers many different services for veterans, more information can be found on its website.
- At Veteran Affairs Augusta Health Care System, their health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers.
Veteran grants
- The Georgia Department of Veterans service received a $747,464 grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Oct. 13, making this a three-year program that funds innovation for preventing veteran suicide.
- The United States Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes.
Local holiday information
As Veterans Day approaches, the Clerk of Court is encouraging all veterans of all military branches to make sure their DD-214 are recorded in the Clerk’s office. A DD-214 is issued by the Department of Defense when a person is discharged by the military.
In recognition of Veterans Day, most of Augusta, Georgia’s government offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, for the holiday.
In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, the Columbia County School District will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022. Normal school operations will resume Monday, November 14, 2022.
Veteran groups and programs in the CSRA
- Augusta Vet Center offers confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for mental health and help connect veterans in the community.
- Women Veterans Club of the CSRA advocates for the health and well-being of all female Veterans serving as a liaison between women Veterans and proper governmental agencies. Also assisting the homeless, incarcerated, and those in need; regardless of branch, era, or time served.
- The Veterans Curation Program is a five-month program in Augusta and other locations, that provides employment, vocational training, and technology skills to veterans seeking to improve their access to the mainstream job market. The program is holding a hiring event on Nov. 1.
- The CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority Inc. supports local veterans through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program. The mission of the program is to provide supportive services and limited financial assistance to very low-income veteran families.
- The CSRA Veterans Foundation provides full and partial tuition scholarships to veterans or their spouses who are interested in the Code Boot Camp at theClubhou.se.
Augusta veteran achievements
Augusta University has been named to the 2022 Best for Vets: Colleges list by Military Times. The survey included responses from more than 300 schools that answered more than 70 questions about services and programs specific to military students, whether active-duty or families and dependents of service members.
“Augusta University has mechanisms in placed to support its students and veterans are certainly a part of that. However the journeys of veterans to the academic world look different than the journeys of most traditional students,” said Stefane Raulerson, PhD, director of Military and Veteran Services.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.