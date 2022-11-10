Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area.

Events

Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families

Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy Sports and Outdoors provides veterans with 10% discount in-store and online until Nov. 13.

McCormick County Veterans Day - Nov. 11., 9:30 a.m., Breakfast until program at 11 a.m. 316 McCracken St., McCormick, S.C.

Edgefield County Veterans Day Program - Nov. 11, 10 a.m., 222 Augusta Road, Edgefield, S.C.

The Armistice Open - Nov. 12. , Disabled American Veterans, Boyd Pond Park, Aiken S.C.

Veterans Weekend at Six Flags - Nov. 12-13., Six Flags over Georgia host Veterans complimentary admission

5th Annual Veterans Day 5K - Nov. 13., Columbia, S.C.

Homeless Veteran Stand Down - Nov. 18. 10 a.m.-12 p.m., VA Augusta Health Care System, 1 Freedom Way Augusta, GA

VA Nurse Hiring Event - Nov. 19. 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VA Health Care System, uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta

Veteran resources

Veteran grants

The Georgia Department of Veterans service received a $747,464 grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Oct. 13, making this a three-year program that funds innovation for preventing veteran suicide.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes.

Local holiday information

As Veterans Day approaches, the Clerk of Court is encouraging all veterans of all military branches to make sure their DD-214 are recorded in the Clerk’s office. A DD-214 is issued by the Department of Defense when a person is discharged by the military.

In recognition of Veterans Day, most of Augusta, Georgia’s government offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, for the holiday.

In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, the Columbia County School District will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022. Normal school operations will resume Monday, November 14, 2022.

Veteran groups and programs in the CSRA

Augusta veteran achievements

Augusta University has been named to the 2022 Best for Vets: Colleges list by Military Times. The survey included responses from more than 300 schools that answered more than 70 questions about services and programs specific to military students, whether active-duty or families and dependents of service members.

“Augusta University has mechanisms in placed to support its students and veterans are certainly a part of that. However the journeys of veterans to the academic world look different than the journeys of most traditional students,” said Stefane Raulerson, PhD, director of Military and Veteran Services.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.