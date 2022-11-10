Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry with cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 50s into early Thursday. All eyes are on Nicole and the impacts it will bring to the CSRA Thursday through Friday.

Nicole is expected to bring us rain starting around mid-morning Thursday and last through Friday. The greatest impact we will likely see from Nicole is a tornado threat from tropical rainbands moving through Thursday afternoon into early Friday. The greatest tornado risk in the CSRA is going to be for areas south of I-20. Stay weather aware Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has the CSRA under a marginal to slight risk for tornadoes Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

First Alert (WRDW)

Heavy rain from Nicole will bring over 1″ in most areas, and likely between 2-3″ based on latest guidance. Winds will peak Thursday afternoon into early Friday as the center of Nicole gets closest to the CSRA. Peak wind gusts are expected to be between 35-45 mph. Temperatures during the day Thursday and Friday will hover in the 60s and 70s.

Nicole will quickly move away from the region Friday afternoon/evening, and we do look dry for high school football games Friday evening.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Sunday will be cooler than average with morning lows Sunday in the low 40s and highs near 60. Keep it here for updates.

