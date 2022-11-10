Columbia County business in court to get alcohol license back

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A decision to revoke an alcohol license in early October, made Stay Social fight to get it back, taking the case to the Columbia County Superior Court, where Stay fought to get the license revoked and overturned.

“She wants to serve Columbia County and this community. That’s why she’s here fighting for this,” said Stay Social Tap & Table Attorney PJ Campanaro.

Renee Hajek’s business hopes to get a decision to revoke their alcohol license overturned. The attorney argues the fact there’s confusion with the ordinance in question.

“The statute needs to be overturned for vagueness because there is no way for her to know what to present at that hearing,” she said.

Columbia County Commissioner’s Attorney Bill Keogh says the language in this ordinance for gross sales is the same as many statewide laws.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

“To hold the county statute vague would be to hold the state law that enacts the Sunday sales in the state of Georgia vague and up to challenge,” he said.

In 2021, Stay Social brought up a calculation that shows food sales are a little over 50 percent.

Campanaro said: “She presented evidence that shows she had 50.3 percent in food sales, which meets the standards in the ordinance. Our argument is Columbia County commissioners ignored that evidence.”

But the county is questioning these calculations, saying they didn’t apply discounts to all areas.

Keogh said: “This document was brought up, it was discussed, it was discussed specifically that they were just moving this discount to one area and not the other with no explanation whatsoever.”

As for now, there is no timetable for when the decision will be made. The judge is currently looking over the original commission meeting as well as additional documents he received.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.