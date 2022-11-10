Burke County Sheriff’s Office gets grant to fight dangerous driving

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has announced that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is to receive a grant for the federal 2023 year.

According to authorities, Burke County is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant totaling $49,944.35.

The goal is to combat crashes, injuries, and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding while also increasing seat belt use and educating the public about traffic safety and the dangers of driving under the influence.

Burke County will use the grant to develop and implement strategies to reduce local traffic crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Chad Plueger, says, “We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and are prepared to help reduce crashes on our roadways here in Burke County through enforcement and education.”

