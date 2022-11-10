Submit Photos/Videos
Bond decision delayed for parents in 2nd child’s death

By Steve Byerly and Laura Warren
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond hearings were postponed Thursday for two parents arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death.

The decision on bond for both Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott was delayed until an official hearing on Jan. 5, the 85th day after arrest, for a review of further evidence as it comes in.

Samson Scott, 6 months old, was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Oct. 18 at Augusta University Medical Center.

Scott and Tyler are being held in Richmond County jail on charges of cruelty to children in the second degree.

Samson was the brother of Travis Scott, who died on Feb. 13, 2021, after the parents were accused of repeatedly turning off the ventilator of the boy who’d been born prematurely.

Just a little over two weeks before Samson died, charges were dropped against them in Travis’ death.

Documents from prosecutors state that “although there appears to be probable cause for the issuance of the warrant, there does not appear to be sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Samson was found unresponsive after enduring “extreme living conditions” in his home at 1906 Watkins St., according to authorities.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the death has been ruled suspicious, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

He said it could be months before the results are available.

