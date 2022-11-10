Submit Photos/Videos
Bee’s Knees saying farewell for good later this month

The Bee's Knees
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bee’s Knees café in downtown Augusta is closing.

“All the patrons, employees, friends, and family who have supported these past 20 years has been surprising, uplifting, and most importantly self-actualizing,” the business posted on Facebook. “So thank you to all of you who believed in what we did here.”

The Bee’s Knees will permanently close at the end of service Nov. 20.

“We will have a few things happening that weekend and leading up to it to say goodbye,” the business said.

“Please continue to fully support all local things you love. It’s the soul of any community and needs to be nurtured as much as possible.”

