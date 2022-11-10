Submit Photos/Videos
Baker Place Elementary students perform for veterans

By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local students showed their appreciation for veterans Thursday morning.

Baker Place Elementary students held a play called, “This is America.” They performed in front of family and friends.

McDuffie County School System earns worldwide award

There were several other events that took place to honor veterans in Columbia County, from breakfast at Martinez Elementary to a walk at Evans Middle School.

