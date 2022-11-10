Aiken County agency to host 6th annual Touch-a-Truck

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sixth annual Touch-A-Truck is coming to Harrison-Caver Park in Clearwater on Saturday.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Aiken County Department of Emergency Services.

It caters to children with sensory sensitivities, but all kids are welcome.

Emergency vehicles will be available for kids to interact with, but lights and sirens on the vehicle will be off. There will be other activities for kids to do, as well.

“It is important for kids to understand it’s okay for them to approach first responders and this event helps with that,” said Amber Woodward with the Aiken County Department of Emergency Services.

For more information, visit the Aiken County Department of Emergency Services’ Facebook page.

