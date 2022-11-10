Submit Photos/Videos
2nd suspect wanted in Augusta shooting that killed 1

Chauncey Thompson IV, 20.
Chauncey Thompson IV, 20.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road.

The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta.

Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing around 230 pounds.

Authorities also released a photo of him. Deputies say he is known to frequent the Cooney Circle area.

MORE | Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes

Anyone with information on Thompson, contact Sgt. Randall Amos or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1093 or (706) 821-1080.

Deputies on Tuesday also announced the arrest of Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, in connection with this case. Jones was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Lamar Jaquez Jones
Lamar Jaquez Jones(Contributed)

