Young Georgia voters turnout in election doubles in numbers than in 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polling places in Georgia are seeing a heavy turnout of voters ages 18 to 29, creating record numbers.

More than 200,000 voters in that age group have cast their ballots early already. In 2018, only 87,000 voters in that group voted.

According to a statewide poll by landmark communications, some tight races on the Georgia ticket. Students we spoke with say they’re more encouraged to vote, knowing these races could be tight.

Student, Rahav Kothury, says, “The state could go blue or red right now, its good to go out and vote.”

“I just turned 18, my friend group just turned 18, we are all new to this,” says student Kushal Dudipa.

Pranati Yadpalli says she went to vote with her parents on the first day of absentee voting.

“I do think voting makes a difference because your voice is heard,” she says.

“Nearly 220,000 Georgia voters between the age of 18 and 29 have cast their ballots already in before election day; compare that to 87,000 total voter in that age category in 2018, that’s more than double and could get to triple by election day,” says political science professor at the University of Georgia, Charles Bullock.

So far, more than 2 and a half million voters have voted so far in Georgia.

Bullock states, “The younger voters and that is those up to about 40-45 have tended to be more democratic and republican and then as you move into the older age cohorts, they become more republican.”

He expects that number to break 4 million and get close to 5 million after election day.

