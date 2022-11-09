Voter turnout in election tops 55% in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 8,300 McDuffie County voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s general election.

In all, 55.55 percent of McDuffie County’s 15,011 registered voters participated in the election.

The majority of the turnout was through advance voting, with more than 5,150 residents voting early.

On Tuesday, 2,482 voters went to the local polling place, and officials said there were no reported problems.

In the only contested local race, incumbent McDuffie County Commissioner Fred Favors, a Democrat, defeated Independent candidate Russell Farmer 2,096-1,119.

In statewide races, McDuffie residents voted overwhelmingly Republican, with every Republican candidate receiving more than 60 percent of the votes in their respective races.

This trend also continued for the U.S. Senate race, where Republican Herschel Walker received 61.04 percent of local votes while incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock received 37.36 percent.

