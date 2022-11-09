S.C. Rep. Joe Wilson wins re-election to U.S. House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican Joe Wilson won re-election to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday.

He fought off a challenge by Democrat Judd Larkins.

Since 2001, he’s represented the district that stretches from Columbia to the Georgia–South Carolina border.

Elsewhere in Georgia, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams won re-election to Georgia’s 5th Congressional District in urban Atlanta.

Williams, the incumbent in a heavily Democratic district, defeated Republican Christian Zimm in the state’s 2022 midterm elections. The district was represented by the late John Lewis for more than three decades.

In other South Carolina congressional races:

Democrat Jim Clyburn was re-elected to the U,S, House on the 6th Congressional District.

Republican Ralph Norman won re-election to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

Republican Russell Fry won re-election to the 7th Congressional District.

Republican Reps. Jeff Duncan in the 3rd District and William Timmons in the 4th District were unopposed.

