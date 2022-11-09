Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. Rep. Joe Wilson wins re-election to U.S. House

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest election results from Georgia, South Carolina, across the U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican Joe Wilson won re-election to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday.

He fought off a challenge by Democrat Judd Larkins.

Since 2001, he’s represented the district that stretches from Columbia to the Georgia–South Carolina border.

Live election updates from News 12

Elsewhere in Georgia, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams won re-election to Georgia’s 5th Congressional District in urban Atlanta.

Williams, the incumbent in a heavily Democratic district, defeated Republican Christian Zimm in the state’s 2022 midterm elections. The district was represented by the late John Lewis for more than three decades.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

In other South Carolina congressional races:

  • Democrat Jim Clyburn was re-elected to the U,S, House on the 6th Congressional District.
  • Republican Ralph Norman won re-election to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.
  • Republican Russell Fry won re-election to the 7th Congressional District.
  • Republican Reps. Jeff Duncan in the 3rd District and William Timmons in the 4th District were unopposed.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Evans
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
Frederick Grace
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road
Julius Riddick Jr.
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
Brianna Grier
DA won’t bring Brianna Grier death before grand jury

Latest News

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)
LIVE: Nonstop election night updates from News 12
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, was among those moved by the Ukrainian president's address to...
Rick Allen battles challenger to hang onto U.S. House seat
Henry McMaster
McMaster wins re-election as South Carolina governor
Republican Ellen Weaver, left, will face Democrat Lisa Ellis, right, in the general election in...
S.C. state superintendent race draws much attention