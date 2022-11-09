S.C. Rep. Joe Wilson wins re-election to U.S. House
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican Joe Wilson won re-election to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday.
He fought off a challenge by Democrat Judd Larkins.
Since 2001, he’s represented the district that stretches from Columbia to the Georgia–South Carolina border.
Elsewhere in Georgia, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams won re-election to Georgia’s 5th Congressional District in urban Atlanta.
Williams, the incumbent in a heavily Democratic district, defeated Republican Christian Zimm in the state’s 2022 midterm elections. The district was represented by the late John Lewis for more than three decades.
MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:
- Election Day is here: What you need to know about securing your vote
- Third-party candidate for U.S. Senate race shares his goals
- Georgia faith leaders pray for election security, safety
- Richmond County organization offers voters a ride to the polls
- Election fast facts: Rematch for Georgia governor’s mansion
- Election fast facts: It’s Warnock vs. Walker in Senate battle
- Feds sending election monitors to Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties
- Meet the candidates for Richmond County school board
In other South Carolina congressional races:
- Democrat Jim Clyburn was re-elected to the U,S, House on the 6th Congressional District.
- Republican Ralph Norman won re-election to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.
- Republican Russell Fry won re-election to the 7th Congressional District.
- Republican Reps. Jeff Duncan in the 3rd District and William Timmons in the 4th District were unopposed.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.