Richmond Co. election officials aim to get ahead before next election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County had so many people coming out during early voting, they opened polling locations ahead of schedule.

Richmond County election officials are trying to get ahead of the curve by adapting before the next election cycle.

For voter turnout, Richmond County fell to the second lowest county.

Before this even came to light, changes were made to open sites due to demand.

“When the board decided to open the three sites early, we were very heavy those three extra days,” said Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Travis Doss.

After these days, the votes tapered.

“After those three extra days, everything kind of went back to normal. We did not see a higher turnout,” he said.

Demands to have more times available and more sites open were made by Augusta commissioners.

Doss says the Board of Elections is looking at the numbers from this election and could make expanding locations and times possible for future elections.

“With this particular lecture with it being midterm, we will look at the board, and we’ll look at the possibility of opening more advanced voting sites or opening the sites open for a longer period of time. We will also look at different polling places and see if there is a need for more polling places once we get all the information,” Doss said.

He says early voting is more appealing, but overall, it doesn’t change your mind to vote or not to vote.

“It was the same voters that we would normally have. Just their method of voting had changed rather than voting on election day. People chose to take advantage of the advanced voting period of time, because of course with the advanced voting time, you’re able to vote on your terms,” said Doss.

With a run-off coming soon, Richmond County will have the four locations back open for early voting starting Nov. 28. Election day will be on Dec. 8.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.