Rick Allen battles challenger to hang onto U.S. House seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Rep Rick Allen Tuesday battled a challenge from Elizabeth Johnson, of Bulloch County.

Allen, R-Augusta, was elected to Congress in 2014 after spending his career starting and building his own business, the construction company R.W. Allen & Associates. Democrat Johnson is also a business owner.

Elsewhere in Georgia, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams won re-election to Georgia’s 5th Congressional District in urban Atlanta.

Williams, the incumbent in a heavily Democratic district, defeated Republican Christian Zimm in the state’s 2022 midterm elections. The district was represented by the late John Lewis for more than three decades.

In other Georgia congressional races:

Republican Buddy Carter won re-election to U.S. House in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District.

Democrat Lucy McBath won re-election to U.S. House in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District.

Democrat Hank Johnson won re-election to U.S. House in Georgia’s 4th Congressional District.

Democrat David Scott won re-election to U.S. House in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District.

Republican Andrew Clyde won re-election in Georgia’s 9th Congressional District.

Republican Drew Ferguson won re-election to U.S. House in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene won re-election to U.S. House in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Republican Austin Scott won re-election to U.S. House in Georgia’s 8th Congressional District.

Georgia’s senior congressman, meanwhile, is facing his toughest Republican challenger in more than a decade as voters decide whether to give Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop a 16th term.

Bishop’s showdown with GOP newcomer Chris West was the only competitive U.S. House race in the Deep South after congressional maps across the region were redrawn last year to give most seats a lopsided advantage for one party or the other.

