Man sentenced in deadly Columbia County fentanyl overdose case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Colin Magill, convicted of dealing fentanyl after a man overdosed in 2020, has now been sentenced to 25 years.

But only five of them will be in prison.

Magill was originally charged with murder after Alex King died. Since then, the charges have been reduced, and Magill will spend 20 years on probation after serving his time in prison.

We spoke to King’s stepfather about the sentencing.

Offended and heartbroken are the emotions King’s mom and stepfather are feeling after the sentencing of Magill in the death of their son.

King died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced drugs given to him by Magill over two years ago.

Bryan Lugo is King’s stepfather. He said, “We just feel that it kind of pushed Alex’s death aside, which is the whole reason that we were here in the first place. It’s very upsetting to us.”

Magill accepted a plea deal. One that the family begged the district attorney to reconsider over the summer. Now they’re saying all they wanted was justice, and this is far from it.

“We felt that you know, Alex was killed. He was poisoned with fentanyl, and we wanted to see somebody held accountable for his death. And his death wouldn’t be in vain,” said Lugo.

He would’ve been 30 years old this year, but now the family is trying to figure out how to memorialize their son’s name.

Lugo says their next goal is to make a real change, so families never have to know how this feels.

“It’s not an overdose; it’s poisoning that hopefully, we can, you know, get the laws changed, and people can be pursued and prosecuted for giving people, you know, this deadly drug,” he said.

