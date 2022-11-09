Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man accused of sex with student while he worked at Augusta school

La’Marquez Benning
La’Marquez Benning(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 21-year-old man is in Richmond County jail after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student while he was employed at Cross Creek High School.

La’Marquez Benning, 21, of Hephzibah, was arrested Oct. 28 on a grand jury arrest warrant and remained in Richmond County jail Wednesday in lieu of $8,450 bond, according to jail records.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

He’s charged with sexual contact be an employee or agent in the first degree, according to a Richmond County Grand Jury indictment issued Oct. 22.

The “series of incidents“ occurred between Oct. 9, 2021, and May 22, 2022, according to the indictment.

Benning, while an employee of Cross Creek High School, engaged in sexual contact with a female he knew was enrolled as a student at the school, according to the indictment. It happened “contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof,” according to the indictment.

Benning is not currently listed in the staff directory at the school, and we’ve reached out to the Richmond County School System to learn the status of his employment and his work role.

His LinkedIn profile describes him as an elementary/special education major at Fort Valley State University.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
Chase Oliver
Third-party candidate for U.S. Senate race shares his goals
Augusta crime
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)
LIVE: Nonstop election updates from News 12
From left: Jada Galloway and Rakimma Galloway
Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for

Latest News

14 defendants facing federal charges in Southern District of Georgia.
14 defendants facing federal charges in Southern District of Georgia
Columbia County deputies arrested Zigarelli on Monday, he was charged with aggravated child...
Columbia County man arrested in aggravated child molestation case
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)
LIVE: Nonstop election updates from News 12
Georgia election voting stickers
GOP maintains control of Ga. Legislature, works to keep statewide offices