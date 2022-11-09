Local animal rescue Hope for Hooves celebrates 2nd year

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hope for Hooves is celebrating its two-year anniversary.

The group helps care for neglected and abused animals. They have a full farm too. Full of chickens, llamas, donkeys, ponies, and more.

Since they opened their doors, 10 animals have been able to find new homes. We went out to their property to see what goes into the operation.

Michelle Derrick is finding a use for those old pumpkins.

“Is that good? Pumpkin is actually very good for their digestive system,” she said.

She says they help animals that have been neglected or abused. Right now, they have more types of animals than ever before.

“She’s super friendly,” said Derrick.

Derrick says they’re welcoming more people here too. They started offering tours where you can visit the farm and help feed the animals.

“You would not believe how many people enjoy that kind of opportunity because especially a lot of city kids they’ve never experienced the country life,” said Derrick.

She says they also started doing field trips.

“These kids are able to come out here and run around and just be kids. At school, obviously, we understand they have to be quiet at certain times, but out here, I just tell them to be free,” she said.

Derrick says it means everything to see this rescue grow and give more animals a chance at a better life.

“It brings me great joy whenever I’m able to bring these guys in and give them the best possible ending to their lives that they can ever imagine,” she said.

Derrick says they’re hosting a free event next month called a ‘Hoovesville Christmas.’ She says they’ll decorate the barn like ‘Whoville’ and offer hayrides and smores.

She asks you to donate winter clothes for the homeless if you can.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.