Incumbents keep seats on Richmond County school board

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - All three incumbents on the Richmond County Board of Education won re-election on Tuesday.

Incumbent Venus Cain has represented the District 9 super-district for the past 15 years and now will represent it for another four.

Cain was born and raised in L.A., career Army, a 30-plus year resident of Augusta, and a parent to graduates of the Richmond County School System.

She fought of a challenge by Christopher Mulliens.

Also keeping his post was District 7 incumbent Charlie Walker, who ran for a second term against newcomer Brittiany Broadwater.

Walker is an Aquinas graduate, UGA graduate, consultant and current president of Augusta Sports Council, among other achievements.

Meanwhile, District 2 incumbent Charlie Hannah prevailed over the Rev. Larry Fryer.

Hannah is an Augusta native, Richmond Academy graduate, Augusta Tech graduate, licensed electrician, black belt and foster father. Fryer is a Paine College graduate, retired Richmond County educator, a man of faith, and 30-year resident of Augusta.

