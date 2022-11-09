Incumbents keep seats on Richmond County school board
AUGUSTA, Ga. - All three incumbents on the Richmond County Board of Education won re-election on Tuesday.
Incumbent Venus Cain has represented the District 9 super-district for the past 15 years and now will represent it for another four.
Cain was born and raised in L.A., career Army, a 30-plus year resident of Augusta, and a parent to graduates of the Richmond County School System.
She fought of a challenge by Christopher Mulliens.
Also keeping his post was District 7 incumbent Charlie Walker, who ran for a second term against newcomer Brittiany Broadwater.
Walker is an Aquinas graduate, UGA graduate, consultant and current president of Augusta Sports Council, among other achievements.
Meanwhile, District 2 incumbent Charlie Hannah prevailed over the Rev. Larry Fryer.
Hannah is an Augusta native, Richmond Academy graduate, Augusta Tech graduate, licensed electrician, black belt and foster father. Fryer is a Paine College graduate, retired Richmond County educator, a man of faith, and 30-year resident of Augusta.
MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:
- Election Day is here: What you need to know about securing your vote
- Third-party candidate for U.S. Senate race shares his goals
- Georgia faith leaders pray for election security, safety
- Richmond County organization offers voters a ride to the polls
- Election fast facts: Rematch for Georgia governor’s mansion
- Election fast facts: It’s Warnock vs. Walker in Senate battle
- Feds sending election monitors to Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.