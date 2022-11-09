Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders

The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to...
The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.(MGN Online / NFl)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday.

No details were provided.

His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
Chase Oliver
Third-party candidate for U.S. Senate race shares his goals
Augusta crime
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)
LIVE: Nonstop election updates from News 12
From left: Jada Galloway and Rakimma Galloway
Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for

Latest News

The recalled AirWick air freshener is missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to the cans...
AirWick air fresheners recalled over rupturing cans
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Russia says it’s withdrawing from key city in Ukraine
Riceland officials said they are going to review their security measures this week and...
Worker falls off equipment, dies at rice milling facility, officials say
Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.
Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, affidavit says
FILE - A railroad crossing is seen in this file photo. The railroads are offering the biggest...
Potential railroad strike delayed until early December