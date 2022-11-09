Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this morning with mostly clear skies. Winds will stay steady out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Temperatures will be cooling off into the 40s by early Wednesday. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 7 PM Wednesday for gusty winds up to 25 knots.

Morning lows Wednesday will be chilly in the mid-40s. Skies will start off mostly sunny, but more clouds are expected to move in later in the day. Highs will be below average in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast between 12-16 mph and gusts over 20 mph.

Tropical storm Nicole is expected to bring us rain Thursday afternoon through Friday. There is still uncertainty on how much rain and timing since impacts will be determined by the eventual track, so keep it here for updates. Right now, we have the highest confidence in seeing heavy rain from Nicole that will likely be over 1″ in most areas, and most likely between 2-3″ based on latest guidance. Winds will peak late Thursday into early Friday as the center of Nicole gets closest to the CSRA. Peak wind gusts are expected to be between 35-40 mph. There is a low severe weather risk for tornadoes in areas south of I-20 Thursday PM into Friday. There is low confidence in the severe weather risk.

Nicole will quickly move away from the region during the day Friday, and we do look dry for the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler than average this weekend with Saturday highs in the upper 60s and Sunday highs in the upper 50s. Morning lows Sunday are expected to reach the 30s! Keep it here for updates.

