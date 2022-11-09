Columbia County man arrested in aggravated child molestation case

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies have arrested a man accused of aggravated child molestation, authorities say.

Angelo Gastone Zigarelli, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts of aggravated child molestation and terroristic threats and acts, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Zigarelli is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old on multiple occasions.

Zigarelli also is accused of threatening a 15-year-old, according to an arrest warrant.

“I’m going to kill you,” he said, according to the arrest warrant. “I am going to pry each of your nails off one by one. You need to suffer. You are dead. Wait until you get home. It will be much worse than the last time. I am going to hurt you. You are making things worse so I have to make you suffer more. I hope you burn to death.”

All of the crimes occurred from Nov. 20, 2021 to Nov. 1 of this year, according to authorities.

As of Wednesday, he remained in Columbia County jail without bond on the charges.

