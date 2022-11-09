Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect from Florida arrested in rape of Aiken County girl

Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested Jose Damas in connection with a sexual assault case...
Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested Jose Damas in connection with a sexual assault case involving a minor.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies have arrested a Florida man in connection with a sexual assault case involving a minor, officials say.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Damas, 33, of Sanford, Fla., was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree and three counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

MORE | Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for

Officials say the victim, a Beech Island girl, disclosed that Damas raped her on March 17. The incident apparently happened in Florida, according to a deputy’s report.

The victim will be referred to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview further investigation, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
Augusta crime
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
Chase Oliver
Third-party candidate for U.S. Senate race shares his goals
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)
LIVE: Nonstop election updates from News 12
From left: Jada Galloway and Rakimma Galloway
Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for

Latest News

Rep. Joe Wilson
S.C. Rep. Joe Wilson wins re-election to U.S. House
Tim Scott and Krystle Matthews
Tim Scott heading back to U.S. Senate as bigger ambitions loom
Henry McMaster
McMaster, other GOP incumbents win S.C. statewide races
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Wellness tips, COPD Awareness, and more!