Suspect from Florida arrested in rape of Aiken County girl

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies have arrested a Florida man in connection with a sexual assault case involving a minor, officials say.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Damas, 33, of Sanford, Fla., was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree and three counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

Officials say the victim, a Beech Island girl, disclosed that Damas raped her on March 17. The incident apparently happened in Florida, according to a deputy’s report.

The victim will be referred to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview further investigation, according to deputies.

