Aiken County crash claims life of motorcyclist

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A motorcyclist died several days after a crash that happened in Aiken County.

The crash happened around 7:26 p.m. Sunday on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road, according to authorities.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Thomas L. Argiro, was traveling south on Howlandville Road on a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Argiro became unconscious shortly after deputies arrived on the scene and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Ables’ office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. A toxicology analysis is pending.

