14 defendants facing federal charges in Southern District of Georgia.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - November federal indictments named the fourteenth local defendant, that are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

Local defendant, Jacob Matthew Miller, 32, was named in federal indictments from the Nov. 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury.

Miller, of Waynesboro, Georgia, was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon.

According to district, nine additional defendants were indicted under seal in October, with those indictments recently unsealed following initial court appearances:

Robert Richard Hatten , 47, of Oak Park, Ga., charged with possession with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Christopher Nakia Jones , 47, of Swainsboro, Ga., charged with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Ephelius Artavis Brinson Jr. , 28, of Hephzibah, Ga., charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of marijuana

Devonte Malik Jorame , 25, of Aiken, S.C., charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana

Trevor Elijah Walker , 24, of Augusta, Ga., charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Taipai La’don Brewer , 43, of Augusta, Ga., charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Titus Nathaniel Travis , 23, of Augusta, Ga., charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Diemond Dajion Wimberly , 25, of Augusta, Ga., charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Deontre Hubert, 28, of Augusta, Ga., charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Additional defendants recently have been adjudicated on federal charges that include illegal firearms possession:

Johnathon Emanuel McGahee , 24, of Thomson, Ga., was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McGahee crashed his vehicle while fleeing Georgia State Patrol troopers attempting a traffic stop on Jan. 1, 2021, and ran into woods where he was captured. Troopers found drugs and a loaded pistol with a high-capacity magazine in McGahee’s car. McGahee is a member of the Gangster Disciples criminal street gang with a violent criminal history.

Carlos Middleton , 21, of Savannah, Ga., was sentenced to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to interference with commerce by robbery. Middleton admitted brandishing a firearm Jan. 20, 2022, when he threatened and robbed employees of a Chatham County video game store. The plea subjects Middleton to a statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Rashejon B. Curry, 28, of Pooler, Ga., was sentenced to 96 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Chatham County Police officers arrested Curry following a report of an assault at a motel room, later finding him carrying a loaded pistol. Curry has a violent criminal history including convictions for robbery and gun possession.

Daquan Dwayne Young, 27, of Savannah, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Savannah Police officers arrested Young after a March 2022 traffic stop when they found a pistol in his waistband.

In the past four years, nearly 800 defendants have been federally charged in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses, most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony, according to the department of justice.

“The law specifically prohibits previously convicted felons from carrying guns and it’s abundantly clear that reducing violent crime requires keeping gun-carrying criminals off our streets,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, “We commend our law enforcement partners for their continued commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

The cases are being prosecuted for the United States by the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI, to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, according to the department of justice.

For any questions, please contact Barry Paschal at the U.S. Attorney’s Office at (912) 652-4422.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.