Watch out for this text scam involving requests for redelivery fees

A new text scam is going around asking for package redelivery fees. (SOURCE: WTKR)
By Ellen Ice
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WTKR) – Be on the lookout this holiday season. Reports are being made of scammers sending text messages where they pretend to be the U.S. Postal Service asking for redelivery fees.

Messages saying things like, “You’ve just won $1,000, click here to claim,” are easy to identify as spam. But these new messages from scammers are saying they are from the Post Office.

Tia Trevallion, from Hampton Roads, Virginia, was unfortunate enough to get caught in this scam.

“I opened it up and it said we need your address. Normally I wouldn’t, but I put the address in,” Trevallion said. “When I did that it said there was a $3 charge to redeliver, and at that point, yeah, I knew there was a problem.”

Once the website asked for her credit card information, Trevallion pumped the brakes.

“You just don’t know what they can do with that information,” she said.

Checking the actual USPS website shows they don’t charge a redelivery fee.

Trevallion has some advice for anyone who may have received the same message.

“Don’t open anything,” she said. “As soon as you see where it’s supposedly coming from, whether it’s a text, email, call the company directly and verify it. Don’t even go as far as I did.”

If you become a victim of the scam, you can report it on the Better Business Bureau website.

