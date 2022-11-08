Warren County man facing charges after fatal stabbing

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warrenton man has been arrested in a stabbing incident on Silverside Drive on Monday morning.

John Willis, 40, of Warrenton, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He is being charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Marquis L. Burke, 46, of Warrenton.

At 7:17 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Silverside Drive in reference to a man that had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found Burke lying in the road with several stab wounds. Burke was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital for treatment. He was then taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.

The GBI was requested to assist with the investigation. The investigation reveals that Willis and Burke got into an altercation and Willis stabbed Burke several times, according to the GBI.

Willis was taken to the McDuffie County Jail on Monday.

The GBI Region 7 Field Office and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation.

Upon completion, the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 706-465-3340. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The slaying comes amid an outbreak of deadly violence that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming more than 50 lives.

