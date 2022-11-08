Voting poll open in Jackson after slowed delay
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The voting poll in Jackson is back open after a slowed delay Tuesday morning due to big crowds.
The poll is located in Jackson Town Hall on the 100 block of Main Street.
A poll worker said they had technical difficulties, but everything is back up and running.
This came only an hour after voting polls opened up in South Carolina.
