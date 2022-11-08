Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Voting poll open in Jackson after slowed delay

(Live 5)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The voting poll in Jackson is back open after a slowed delay Tuesday morning due to big crowds.

The poll is located in Jackson Town Hall on the 100 block of Main Street.

A poll worker said they had technical difficulties, but everything is back up and running.

This came only an hour after voting polls opened up in South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Evans; next drawing is tonight
Frederick Grace
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road
Julius Riddick Jr.
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
Brianna Grier
DA won’t bring Brianna Grier death before grand jury
Single vehicle accident in Aiken County
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for November 8
Powerball drawing delayed
Record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot delayed due to ‘security protocols’
A loggerhead hatchling pauses for a moment on its path from the nest to the nearby waves of the...
Sea turtle season wraps with high nest numbers in South Carolina, experts say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sea turtle season wraps with high nest numbers in South Carolina, experts say