Voting poll open in Jackson after slowed delay

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The voting poll in Jackson is back open after a slowed delay Tuesday morning due to big crowds.

The poll is located in Jackson Town Hall on the 100 block of Main Street.

A poll worker said they had technical difficulties, but everything is back up and running.

This came only an hour after voting polls opened up in South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.