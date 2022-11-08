South Carolina HBCUs awarded $20 million for next generation of STEM leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, Nov. 8, The US Department of Energy announced the agency is awarding $30 million in financial assistance grants to Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington.

“Leveraging the full potential of America’s best and brightest means including students from every pocket of the nation, and of all races and ethnicities,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.”

The Minority Serving Institutions Partnership Program (MSIPP) was established in 2014 to promote the education and development of the next generation of workforce workers in critical STEM-related disciplines that support EM’s mission.

More than 100 research contracts have been granted under MSIPP since 2014.

The grants are used to help develop highly qualified science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students and foster a well-trained, technically skilled, and inclusive workforce.

“With today’s investments, DOE is following through with our previously announced commitments to MSIs to remove barriers and unlock opportunities for millions of Americans—inspiring the next generation of science and technology leaders and positioning America to lead the world in the industries of the future, from artificial intelligence and clean energy to quantum computing and advanced engineering,” said Granholm.

In South Carolina, $20 million was awarded to Claflin University in partnership with the state’s seven other HBCUs, including Allen University, Benedict College, Clinton College, Denmark Technical College, Morris College, South Carolina State University, and Voorhees University.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.