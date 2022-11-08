Submit Photos/Videos
Sea turtle season wraps with high nest numbers in South Carolina, experts say

By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sea turtle nesting season officially ended a week ago, but today we’re learning there was a high number of nests.

Data collected by the state Department of Natural Resources showed an estimated 8,004 nests laid along state beaches this year. Officials say that’s the second-highest number on record.

“We’re seeing the continued benefits of conservation measures enacted decades ago as well as those management techniques still used today,” nesting program leader for the SCDNR Michelle Pate said in a news release. “Increased nest counts since the mid- to late 2000s show promise for the loggerhead; we’re seeing the continued benefits of conservation measures enacted decades ago as well as those management techniques still used today.”

Most nests in South Carolina belong to loggerhead sea turtles, which account for more than 99% of nests in 2022.

Loggerheads weren’t the only species to visit the coast this year. Officials say green sea turtles laid an estimated 21 nests on beaches ranging from Myrtle Beach to Edisto Island, a record number for South Carolina.

Experts say the threatened green sea turtle is an infrequent nester on state beaches, but young greens are more common in South Carolina salt marshes and tidal creeks, where they find shelter and food.

