Richmond County organization offers voters a ride to the polls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Richmond County, if you’re looking for a ride to the polls, there’s a nonprofit that’ll help you get there, no matter your party or disability.

We spoke to leaders on both sides of the river to learn more about resources to help make sure your vote is counted.

As election day looms, election board offices say one of the common mistakes people often make on election day is waiting too late to vote and then showing up in the wrong precinct location.

“What we’re trying to do is provide transportation to all who need transportation. Whether you’re handicapped, whether you’re disabled, you know whether you can see or blind. We’re trying to provide transportation rides to everyone,” said Rev. Christopher Johnson, Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition.

According to the Richmond County Board of Elections office, getting to the polls is only half the battle.

“The hardest thing on election day is when people don’t know where they’re supposed to go and may get confused, or they may have moved. You do have to go where you are registered to vote, just because you’ve moved, if you haven’t changed your voter registration, you have to go to the polling place in which you are assigned,” said Travis Doss, Executive Director, Richmond County Board of Elections.

In South Carolina, Cynthia Holland says they face similar issues.

“Unfortunately, if they go to their new precinct, they won’t be allowed to vote on the machine,” she said.

If you make sure where you’re going, Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition will help you get there.

Call (706) 707-9500 if you live in Georgia and need a ride to the poll.

Find your Ga. voting location HERE

Find your S.C voting location HERE

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.