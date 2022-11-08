Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot delayed due to ‘security protocols’

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials announced that tonight’s record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed due to “security protocols” that the lottery must follow.

The California Lottery explained the situation via Twitter on Monday night.

Once the results are available, players can find them at PowerBall.com

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Evans; next drawing is tonight
Frederick Grace
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road
Julius Riddick Jr.
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
Brianna Grier
DA won’t bring Brianna Grier death before grand jury
Single vehicle accident in Aiken County
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

Latest News

A loggerhead hatchling pauses for a moment on its path from the nest to the nearby waves of the...
Sea turtle season wraps with high nest numbers in South Carolina, experts say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sea turtle season wraps with high nest numbers in South Carolina, experts say
Georgia governor candidates make final push before election day
Georgia governor candidates make final push before election day
Georgia governor candidates make final push before election day