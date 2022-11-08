Record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot delayed due to ‘security protocols’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials announced that tonight’s record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed due to “security protocols” that the lottery must follow.

The California Lottery explained the situation via Twitter on Monday night.

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jQZJQIPJXr — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

Once the results are available, players can find them at PowerBall.com

