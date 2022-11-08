Submit Photos/Videos
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner

By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners.

A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.

Two players won $50,000. These tickets were sold at the Loves Travel Stop 333 at 135 Sutton Ridge Lane in Fort Mill and at the 3 Way Food Mart 21 at 902 Richland Ave. West in Aiken. These players matched four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

A single ticket sold in California won the more than $2 billion prize.

This comes just after a Powerball ticket sold in Evans, Ga., won someone $1 million.

