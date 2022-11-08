New arrest made in double slaying on Cascade Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a double murder that happened on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive on Sept. 19.

Arquette Jones, 20, has ben charged with two counts of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The shootings happened Sept. 19 in the 2500 block of Cascade Drive, killing Kameron Tucker, 19, of Augusta, and Kentevios Wageman, 17, of Augusta.

Deputies said that Andre Rountree,18, of Augusta, was arrested on a murder charge on Sept. 29.

He was held on two counts of murder and a count of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime.

The double homicide was among dozens of slayings that have occurred in a rash of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since mid-April. There have been more than 50 homicides and suspicious deaths in the region since April 14 .

As the largest community, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has said many recent shootings like the one on Cascade Drive have one thing in common.

“These are people that they’re going out looking for trouble and they are finding it,” he said.

One of the victims in the double homicide on Cascade Drive had an active warrant out. He was wanted in connection with another murder.

Clayton said authorities believed the shooting was gang-related.

