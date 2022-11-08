Georgia governor candidates make final push before election day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the night before the election, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in Augusta Monday doing his last stretch of campaigning before the big day.

His opponent, Stacey Abrams, was back in Atlanta finishing up her campaign tour.

On Tuesday, across the country, candidates will be declaring victory, but it may be too close to call here in Georgia. These races are going to go down to the wire.

Both candidates spoke to voters all day long for one final push.

Kemp flew into Augusta to let locals know why he should have their vote.

“As we’re asking for your vote, think about who’s been fighting for you, who’s been fighting to keep you working, keep your business open, get your kids back in the classroom,” said Kemp.

He let people know what he’s done and will continue to do if he’s re-elected for our area.

“Our economy has been incredible, and y’all know it in this area. We’ve got the most people working in the history of the state, the lowest unemployment rate in the history of the state. We’ve had two record years in a row for economic development projects, and plenty of them have been in the CSRA,” said Kemp.

On her last day, Abrams says it’s time for a change, pointing to what she says Kemp has failed to do.

“The one thing Brian Kemp is exceptional at is attacking our freedoms,” she said.

In Atlanta, she vowed to fight for those freedoms when it comes to voting laws, the Second Amendment, and abortion rights.

“If you make me governor, I will make you proud to let you know we can get this done because it took a man to steal a woman’s right to choose, it’s going to take a woman to make it right,” said Abrams.

Both candidates will be in Atlanta on Tuesday for their watch parties, and we’ll have a team from News 12 covering both of those races live.

