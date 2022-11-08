Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Backdoor cold front moves in early Tuesday and brings us cooler temperatures the rest of the week. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible overnight ahead of the front that will push through early Tuesday. There is a total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning before sunrise between 5:16 AM and 6:41 AM. Clouds could impact viewing.

Lunar Eclipse (WRDW)

Sunshine continues Tuesday, but it will be a breezy day behind the cold front as winds turn out of the northeast. Winds will be between 10-15 mph during the day. Highs will be cooler and more seasonable in the low to mid-70s Tuesday afternoon.

Morning lows Wednesday will be chilly in the mid-40s. Skies will start off mostly sunny, but more clouds are expected to move in later in the day. Highs will be below average in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast between 12-16 mph.

Sub-tropical storm Nicole is expected to bring us rain late Thursday into Friday. There is still uncertainty on how much rain and timing since impacts will be determined by the eventual track, so keep it here for updates. Wind doesn’t look to be huge factor for the CSRA, but gusts could get over 30 mph at times between Thursday and Friday.

