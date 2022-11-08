Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Staying dry Wednesday, but rain likely Thursday through Friday as Nicole moves through the region.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry this evening into tonight with mostly clear skies. Winds will stay steady overnight out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Temperatures will be cooling off into the 40s by early Wednesday.

Morning lows Wednesday will be chilly in the mid-40s. Skies will start off mostly sunny, but more clouds are expected to move in later in the day. Highs will be below average in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast between 12-16 mph.

Tropical storm Nicole is expected to bring us rain Thursday afternoon through Friday. There is still uncertainty on how much rain and timing since impacts will be determined by the eventual track, so keep it here for updates. Right now, we have the highest confidence in seeing heavy rain from Nicole that will likely be over 1″ in most areas, and most likely between 2-3″ based on latest guidance. Winds will peak late Thursday into early Friday as the center of Nicole gets closest to the CSRA. Peak wind gusts are expected to be between 35-45 mph. There is a low severe weather risk for tornadoes in areas south of I-20 Thursday PM into Friday. There is low confidence in the severe weather risk.

Nicole will quickly move away from the region during the day Friday and we do look dry for the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler than average this weekend with Saturday highs in the upper 60s and Sunday highs in the upper 50s. Morning lows Sunday are expected to reach the 30s! Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Evans
Frederick Grace
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road
Julius Riddick Jr.
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
Brianna Grier
DA won’t bring Brianna Grier death before grand jury
Robert Stanley
Man pleads guilty to killing woman in 2020 Columbia County crash

Latest News

Tracking Nicole
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
11/7 Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Lunar Eclipse
Sunny Election Day, Cooling Mid Week
Tracking Nicole
Election Day Sunshine, Tracking T.S. Nicole