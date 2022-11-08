Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

6 stunning photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over North Carolina

It was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, so if you weren’t up early enough to catch it we’ve got some breathtaking photos.
The moon went blood red last Sunday.
The moon went blood red last Sunday.(Evelin Meeks)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The total lunar eclipse blood moon gave stargazers an early-morning treat Tuesday.

If you weren’t up early enough to catch it, we’ve got some breathtaking photos of the last total lunar eclipse for three years.

All photos featured were ones in which viewers tagged the WBTV News Instagram account. Give them a ❤️.

Like what you see? We could feature your photos next! Upload your photos here or tag us in your photos and video on Instagram.

Let’s start with this beautiful shot of the moon over Bank of America in uptown Charlotte. What a sight!

Next, this photographer was up at 4 a.m. to capture the lunar eclipse. We’d say it was definitely worth it!

If there was ever a special occasion to be up with a camera early in the morning in uptown, it was for the last total lunar eclipse until 2025!

Check out this shot of the lunar eclipse setting over Grandfather Mountain.

Look up, Gaston County! Check out this shot from Stephanie.

“Always amazed at the signs in the heavens!”

Finally, our morning team got in on the fun! The Marketing team is certainly proud.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
Augusta crime
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)
LIVE: Nonstop election updates from News 12
Chase Oliver
Third-party candidate for U.S. Senate race shares his goals
From left: Jada Galloway and Rakimma Galloway
Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for

Latest News

Rain Chances
Mikel's 11 PM Full Forecast 11.5.22
Nice Afternoon
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Scattered Showers & Storms Halloween
Mikel's 6 PM Full Forecast 10/30/22
Rain Chances
Mikel's 11 PM Forecast 10/29/2022
Warmer Days Ahead
Mikel's 6 PM Full Forecast 10/23/22