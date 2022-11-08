Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for two people on charges of first-degree cruelty to children.

Jada Galloway, 22 is describes as 5 feet tall and weighing 231 pounds, while Rakimma Galloway, also 22, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 231 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.

Their being sought in connection with an incident reported at 10:05 a.m. Nov. 2, according to deputies.

The two were caring for man’s two boys, ages 3 and 4, according to deputies. The father said he tried to make contact with the Galloways to check on his sons but they changed their number.

A child welfare worker, meanwhile, was told by an informant that the children were being abused.

The child welfare worker eventually contacted the Galloways, who were in South Carolina.

The boys’ mother went to pick them up and found one had a visible black eye with a small laceration under it, and both boys were covered in old and new bruises. A deputy saw one of the boys had a black eye, a swollen left hand and bruising all over his body, plus several sores and cuts on his head and bruises on his torso, arms and legs.

The abuse was said to have occurred at a residence in the 3300 block of Tate Road, where Jada and Rakimma Galloway reside, a deputy wrote in an incident report.

They are known to frequent that are of Tate Road and Florence, S.C.

Anyone with information about either suspect is urged to contact Investigator Britney Moore at 706-821-4850 or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.