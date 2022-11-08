Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 accused of killing woman, going on spending spree with victim’s credit cards

Connecticut authorities say Heather Anderson and Shannon Gritzbach have been charged with...
Connecticut authorities say Heather Anderson and Shannon Gritzbach have been charged with murdering a woman in an apartment.(Waterbury police)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut say two women have been arrested after a woman was found dead in her apartment last month.

Detectives said Heather Anderson, 35, and Shannon Gritzbach, 37, are facing charges that include murder in the death of 34-year-old Shelley Stamp.

Police said they responded to an apartment complex around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29 after Stamp’s body was found on the floor of her apartment.

According to WFSB, Stamp’s family members told authorities that they hadn’t heard from her for a few days before her death.

Investigators said they were able to determine that Stamp had an altercation earlier that day with Anderson and Gritzbach.

According to authorities, the altercation became physical, which led to Stamp’s injuries.

Police said the suspects stole Stamp’s credit cards and made several purchases after her death.

Anderson and Gritzbach have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery, assault, larceny, illegal use of credit cards and burglary.

A medical examiner said an investigation continues into Stamp’s official cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Powerball
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Evans
Frederick Grace
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road
Julius Riddick Jr.
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
Brianna Grier
DA won’t bring Brianna Grier death before grand jury
Robert Stanley
Man pleads guilty to killing woman in 2020 Columbia County crash

Latest News

Abrams
Stacey Abram's second run for governor
Governor Kemp's re-election bid
Governor Kemp's re-election bid
Voters decided who will represent them and their child on school board
Voters decided who will represent them and their child on school board
FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Warnock's re-election bid
Warnock's re-election bid