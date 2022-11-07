Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication

This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson, Tyson Foods' chief financial officer. Tyson was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Ark., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, according to a police report.(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Tyson Foods’ Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson __ a great-grandson of the company’s founder __ has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed.

According to an incident report provided by the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early Sunday morning from a woman who had returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed.

When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson, but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated” and there was an odor of intoxicants on his breath and body, according to the police report. His clothes were found on the floor by the bed.

He was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing and released late Sunday on a $415 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Tyson on Monday apologized for the incident.

“I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods,” Tyson said in a companywide memo that was provided to The Associated Press. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others.”

Tyson, 32, is the son of Tyson Foods Chairman John H. Tyson. After working as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan, Tyson joined Tyson Foods in 2019 and led its sustainability and enterprise strategy teams. On Sept. 27, the company based in Springdale, Arkansas, promoted him to executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Tyson is the second high-profile food-industry executive arrested in Fayetteville in the last two months.

In September, Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested and charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after biting a man’s nose during an argument in a parking garage at the University of Arkansas.

Ramsey had spent more than 30 years at Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat last year. Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey after the incident. He left the company in mid-October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
Georgia Powerball
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Evans; next drawing is tonight
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies.
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
Single vehicle accident in Aiken County
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
Frederick Grace
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road

Latest News

Headway app
What the Tech: Read more books with ‘Headway’ app
What the Tech: Read more books with 'Headway' app
What the Tech: Read more books with 'Headway' app
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
An Augusta University alumni and his wife donate $1 million to the athletics program.
Augusta University alumni donates $1 million to the athletic program
Sophomore Hayden Post
Augusta students build full-size electric racecars