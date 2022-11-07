Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Twitter suspends Kathy Griffin for Elon Musk joke

Kathy Griffin's Twitter account was suspended after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.
Kathy Griffin's Twitter account was suspended after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.(ABC News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kathy Griffin was kicked off Twitter after she impersonated Elon Musk, the new owner of the social media platform.

Griffin was among the high-profile users who changed their names on their own verified accounts over the weekend to impersonate musk.

Others who also did that include comedian Sarah Silverman and actress Valerie Bertinelli.

Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.
Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter after she trolled new owner Elon Musk.(Twitter)

They said they wanted to raise awareness of potential flaws with Musk’s new plan for verifying accounts.

Twitter said it plans to roll out an $8 per month subscription to keep “blue checks.”

Critics of this plan said it could allow people to pay that fee and have fake accounts under someone else’s name.

For his part, Musk mocked Griffin and her Twitter ban by saying Griffin was “suspended for impersonating a comedian.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
Georgia Powerball
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Evans; next drawing is tonight
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies.
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
Single vehicle accident in Aiken County
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
Frederick Grace
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road

Latest News

Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk’s partisan tweet calls Twitter neutrality into question
Leanna Moss, CHOG
How to help Children’s Hospital of Georgia during Prematurity Awareness Month
Miracle Monday: November is Prematurity Awareness Month
Miracle Monday: November is Prematurity Awareness Month
Rev. Christopher Johnson, Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition.
Richmond County organization offers voters a ride to the polls